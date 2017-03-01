Tyler police issue traffic stops for Fresh 15
Tyler police officers will be stopping traffic for runners from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the following intersections: Jacksonville Highway, Rice Road, Grande Boulevard, South Broadway Avenue., Old Bullard Road., to Blue Mountain Boulevard.
