Tyler opens the 58th Annual Azalea & Spring Flower Trail with a ribbon cutting on Friday

The 58th Annual Azalea & Spring Flower Trail opened Friday morning with a ribbon cutting ceremony and 35 Azalea Belles - the most Belles ever participating in the historical event. The ceremony took place in the yard of Guy and Joan Pyron's historic home at 212 W. Dobbs St. in Tyler.

