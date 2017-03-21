Tyler man indicted for aggravated sexual assault of teenage boy
An 18-year-old Tyler man was indicted by a Smith County grand jury on an aggravated sexual assault of a child charge stemming from a January assault of a 13-year-old boy. Matthew Branin, of Tyler, was indicted March 16, according to records released by the Smith County District Attorney's Office on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex Wife will not stop harassing new wife (Mar '10)
|Mar 16
|Deonna Black
|35
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Tyler
|Mar 15
|smithc9211
|27
|Overton Police Chief Fired Over City's Lack Of ... (Mar '07)
|Mar 6
|Notedwilliamskid
|13
|Commissioner Cary Nix
|Feb 27
|SmithCounty Watch...
|1
|Margaret Pulsipher (Oct '15)
|Feb '17
|Kay
|2
|Corruption at the Smith County Sheriff's Office... (Mar '15)
|Feb '17
|Curious
|15
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|Feb '17
|SortingHat
|269
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC