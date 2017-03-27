Tyler man in Gregg County jail after police pursuit in Kilgore

A Tyler man was arrested for evading arrest and driving with an invalid driver's license in the downtown area of Kilgore on Thursday. According to Kilgore Police Department's public Facebook post , officers signaled Ira Joe Beall, 35, to stop as he was traveling over the speed limit, westbound on Highway 31. Police reported that Beall was driving downtown when he allegedly threw drugs out his open window.

