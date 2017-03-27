Tyler man arrested after police say h...

Tyler man arrested after police say he exposed himself in yard where children were playing

A 40-year-old Tyler man is in the Smith County Jail after police say he was spotted touching himself inappropriately Thursday evening in a neighborhood where small children were playing. William Foley is currently in the Smith County Jail facing an indecency with a child by exposure charge.

