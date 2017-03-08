Tyler ISD rolls out programming plans...

Tyler ISD rolls out programming plans and building specifications for ...

Tyler ISD has approved a plan to help guide planning of its high school programs as the dirstrict looks to replace its aging schools. The Tyler ISD Board of Trustees voted to approve the plan during its monthly workshop meeting on Thursday.

