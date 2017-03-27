Tyler ISD asks families to help stude...

Tyler ISD asks families to help students relax ahead of STAAR tests

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

A student checks her notes during a test on medical terminology in a dual credit class at the Tyler ISD Career and Technology Center in Tyler. Andrew D. Brosig/Tyler Morning Telegraph) Parents might be surprised about what they can do to help their students prepare for this week's STAAR tests.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tyler Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Does any remember the star day boot camp (Mar '14) Mar 25 Mike 7
News Overton Police Chief Fired Over City's Lack Of ... (Mar '07) Mar 23 tyler sux 14
Ex Wife will not stop harassing new wife (Mar '10) Mar 23 tyler sux 36
Kerry Cook case Mar 23 ABC 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Tyler Mar 15 smithc9211 27
Commissioner Cary Nix Feb 27 SmithCounty Watch... 1
Margaret Pulsipher (Oct '15) Feb '17 Kay 2
See all Tyler Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tyler Forum Now

Tyler Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tyler Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Tyler, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,308 • Total comments across all topics: 279,868,228

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC