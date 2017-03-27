Tyler Fire improves EMS capabilities ...

Tyler Fire improves EMS capabilities with new equipment; epi-pen among those added

Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

The Tyler Fire Department recently expanded its Emergency Medical Services capabilities to improve treatment to citizens in Tyler. The department has made many changes to their EMS bags and staff training that include daily inventory checks, new equipment and Epinephrine distribution training and certification.

