Tyler Executive Womena s Network to host a oeLean In Luncheon: Mentoring Young Women Executivesa
In an initiative to identify and provide mentoring to young women executives in the East Texas area, the Tyler Executive Women's Network will host an event titled "Lean In Luncheon: Mentoring Young Women Executives" on Tuesday, May 2 at The Grove-Tyler. The event is open to the public for participation, and tickets are $25 per person.
