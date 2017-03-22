Tyler approves drainage improvement projects between Courtney and Miller Drives and on Lake Street
On Wednesday, the Tyler City Council voted to move forward on a longstanding drainage project on Courtney Miller Drive, and another on Lake Street. Council approved amending an agreement with Adams Engineering for the design of the Courtney Miller drainage project, and authorized a contract with Capps-Capco Construction Inc. to replace a culvert on Lake Street.
