Two more arrests made after Tyler Wal-Mart robbery

Tyler investigators have secured two more arrest warrants on two suspects that were involved in the aggravated robbery of Wal-Mart on S. Broadway on Saturday. The two suspects are identified as LeTroy Merritt, born 06/21/1984 of Shreveport, La and Zaira Patterson, born 08/09/1996 of Shreveport, La.

