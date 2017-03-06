Two men indicted after being accused of sex trafficking two teenage girls in Tyler
Two men have been indicted on child sex abuse and trafficking charges after police say they tried to force two teenage girls into prostitution at a Tyler hotel. James Ellis, 21, of Addison, and Quintus Blaylock, 24, of Tyler, were arrested and booked into the Smith County Jail in December.
