TK Gorman announces new Principal for mid-2017

The Vicar General of the Diocese of Tyler and incoming President of the Bishop Gorman Catholic School, Very Rev. Dr. Anthony McLaughlin announced Robin Perry as the next principal of the catholic school as of June 1. Mrs. Perry is a lifelong Catholic educator who most recently served as Head of School at Immaculate Conception Cathedral School, an all-girls college preparatory school in Memphis, TN.

