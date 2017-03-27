TJC opens new branch campus in Lindale
According to Daniel Seguin, the Student Senate President, "A lot of students wish there was a lot more offered out here in Lindale, and they just wish there was a place close by that they could come to instead of driving all the way to Tyler". The new branch campus, TJC North, currently serves about 100 students who are taking general education classes or are enrolled in the RN, LVN and veterinary technician programs.
