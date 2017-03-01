TJC Jazz Festival kicks off on a high note
Ronald Carter performs during the Tyler Junior College Jazz Festival at Liberty Hall in Tyler, Texas, on Wednesday, March 2, 2017. Area middle and high school jazz bands performed throughout the day, culminating in the TJC Jazz Ensembles' performance each evening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
