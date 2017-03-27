TJC invites community to participate in a 50 Gallon Challengea blood drive

Tyler Junior College will host its sixth annual "50 Gallon Challenge" blood drive from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, March 27-31, at various locations on the TJC main campus. All donors will receive a free T-shirt and will be entered to win prizes each day, including a $50 Visa gift card that will be given each day.

