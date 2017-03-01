Three Z Azian Cuizine to close Sunday
Three Z Azian Cuizine owners Brad Downey and Vanessa Downey are pictured at their Tyler store during lunch Tuesday Aug. 18, 2015. Three Z Azian Cuizine is close its doors on Sunday.
