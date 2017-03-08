The University of Texas at Tyler to P...

The University of Texas at Tyler to Present Spring Musical Show 'A Fairy Tale Production'

The University of Texas at Tyler School of Performing Arts will present performances of "A Fairy Tale Production" featuring musical scenes from classic fairy tales in the R. Don Cowan Fine and Performing Arts Center. Shows begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 31 and 9:30 a.m. Monday, April 3. Tickets are $2 each, and a special group rate for schools is available.

