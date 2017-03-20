The International Day of Happiness celebrated today in downtown Tyler
Kitty Springer of Tyler hangs up balloons during the International Day of Happiness event at T.B. Butler Fountain Plaza in downtown Tyler Monday March 20, 2017. For every #happyacts post to the wall set up on the square, Live Happy magazine, the sponsor for this international movement, will donate $1 to benefit the Big Brothers/Big Sisters organization.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex Wife will not stop harassing new wife (Mar '10)
|Mar 16
|Deonna Black
|35
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Tyler
|Mar 15
|smithc9211
|27
|Overton Police Chief Fired Over City's Lack Of ... (Mar '07)
|Mar 6
|Notedwilliamskid
|13
|Commissioner Cary Nix
|Feb 27
|SmithCounty Watch...
|1
|Margaret Pulsipher (Oct '15)
|Feb 18
|Kay
|2
|Corruption at the Smith County Sheriff's Office... (Mar '15)
|Feb '17
|Curious
|15
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|Feb '17
|SortingHat
|269
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC