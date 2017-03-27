Taco Cabana in negotiations to open restaurant in Tyler
"The company is negotiating a lease agreement for a location at The Village at Cumberland Park," said Matt Wilson of The Retail Connection, which operates The Village at Cumberland Park. Tyler residents previously enjoyed having a nearby a Taco Cabana, which operated in the current T.G.I Fridays location, 4300 S. Broadway Avenue, for about two years in the late 1990s.
