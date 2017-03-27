TABC operation leads to charges, warrants for Smith County club
The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission says an undercover investigation has led to warrantts and charges that will be filed against an East Texas club. According to their website, "Far West," off of Highway 271 in Smith County, bills themselves as a "members only, private club."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does any remember the star day boot camp (Mar '14)
|Mar 25
|Mike
|7
|Overton Police Chief Fired Over City's Lack Of ... (Mar '07)
|Mar 23
|tyler sux
|14
|Ex Wife will not stop harassing new wife (Mar '10)
|Mar 23
|tyler sux
|36
|Kerry Cook case
|Mar 23
|ABC
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Tyler
|Mar 15
|smithc9211
|27
|Commissioner Cary Nix
|Feb 27
|SmithCounty Watch...
|1
|Margaret Pulsipher (Oct '15)
|Feb '17
|Kay
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC