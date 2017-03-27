TABC operation leads to charges, warr...

TABC operation leads to charges, warrants for Smith County club

11 hrs ago

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission says an undercover investigation has led to warrantts and charges that will be filed against an East Texas club. According to their website, "Far West," off of Highway 271 in Smith County, bills themselves as a "members only, private club."

