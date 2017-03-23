Superintendent: Mount Pleasant High S...

Superintendent: Mount Pleasant High School girls' track coach killed in wreck involving school bus

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KLTV Tyler

According to Mount Pleasant's Superintendent Judd Marshall, the accident occurred after an 18 wheeler swerved onto the lane of oncoming traffic on Highway 271, the driver of the school bus, carrying the boy's track team, swerved to the right in order to avoid head on collision. One coach and one student were life-flighted to ETMC in Tyler and the extent of their injuries is unknown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tyler Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Overton Police Chief Fired Over City's Lack Of ... (Mar '07) 20 hr tyler sux 14
Ex Wife will not stop harassing new wife (Mar '10) 20 hr tyler sux 36
Kerry Cook case Thu ABC 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Tyler Mar 15 smithc9211 27
Commissioner Cary Nix Feb 27 SmithCounty Watch... 1
Margaret Pulsipher (Oct '15) Feb '17 Kay 2
Corruption at the Smith County Sheriff's Office... (Mar '15) Feb '17 Curious 15
See all Tyler Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tyler Forum Now

Tyler Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tyler Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Tyler, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,575 • Total comments across all topics: 279,790,942

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC