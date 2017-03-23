Superintendent: Mount Pleasant High School girls' track coach killed in wreck involving school bus
According to Mount Pleasant's Superintendent Judd Marshall, the accident occurred after an 18 wheeler swerved onto the lane of oncoming traffic on Highway 271, the driver of the school bus, carrying the boy's track team, swerved to the right in order to avoid head on collision. One coach and one student were life-flighted to ETMC in Tyler and the extent of their injuries is unknown.
