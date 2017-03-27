Smith County judges eye pay increase for court-appointed attorneys in ...

Smith County judges eye pay increase ...

Smith County judges eye pay increase for court-appointed attorneys

The dwindling number of Smith County defense attorneys who are willing to take on capital murder death penalty cases for indigent defendants has prompted local district court judges to consider raising the hourly compensation. During a recent meeting of the Smith County Council of Judges, Judge Jack Skeen Jr. with the 241st District Court said he believes the number of local attorneys on the list is down because the compensation is not sufficient to take the attorneys away from their regular practice and to make up for the stress they are going to incur while working the case.

