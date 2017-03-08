Smith County GOP club dinner, Grassroots America meet on voter fraud...
The Smith County Republican Club's 29th Annual Presidents Day Dinner will feature former U.N. Ambassador John Bolton as the keynote speaker on Tuesday, at The Cascades, 4511 Briarwood Road in Tyler. Grassroots America will have an update on voter fraud findings in Texas with election integrity and ballot security activist Laura Pressley, along with updates on congressional issues and the Texas legislative session, in its regular meeting on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Tyler
|10 hr
|colleenscott4216
|25
|Overton Police Chief Fired Over City's Lack Of ... (Mar '07)
|Mar 6
|Notedwilliamskid
|13
|Commissioner Cary Nix
|Feb 27
|SmithCounty Watch...
|1
|Margaret Pulsipher (Oct '15)
|Feb 18
|Kay
|2
|Corruption at the Smith County Sheriff's Office... (Mar '15)
|Feb 12
|Curious
|15
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|Feb 9
|SortingHat
|269
|Your a wonderful woman at Timeout Gentlemans club
|Feb '17
|Inquisitor
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC