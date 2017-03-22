Smith Co. man arrested for intentionally setting person on fire
According to Cherokee County investigators, on March 5, 2017, the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office was alerted to a burn victim at a Tyler hospital. The victim had suffered severe burns to the face, hands, and torso.
