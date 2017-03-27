Six MacBooks worth more than 9k stolen from Tyler store
The Tyler Police Department is searching for three men they say stole six laptops from Simply Mac on Tuesday valued at more than $9,000. Around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, police said three suspects entered the Simply Mac store located at 4919 S. Broadway and stole six MacBook laptop computers from the display area valued at $9,300.
