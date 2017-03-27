Six MacBooks worth more than 9k stole...

Six MacBooks worth more than 9k stolen from Tyler store

9 hrs ago Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

The Tyler Police Department is searching for three men they say stole six laptops from Simply Mac on Tuesday valued at more than $9,000. Around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, police said three suspects entered the Simply Mac store located at 4919 S. Broadway and stole six MacBook laptop computers from the display area valued at $9,300.

