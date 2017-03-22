Rose City Artisans and Flower Market opens Friday
The Rose City Artisans & Flower Market is set for Friday, March 24, and Saturday, March 25, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. It will be held on the beautiful grounds of the 1859 Goodman-LeGrand House and Museum at 624 N. Broadway Ave. in Downtown Tyler.
