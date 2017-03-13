Quitman High School Anchor Club delivers cloth hearts designed to comfort babies in need
The Quitman High School Anchor Club delivered 500 handmade cloth hearts to families of babies being treated in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Christus Mother Frances Hospital-Tyler.
