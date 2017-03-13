Public submits half-cent sales tax pr...

Public submits half-cent sales tax project ideas at to city of Tyler

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

Tyler resident Joe Turner is concerned his neighborhood is unsafe for pedestrians walking at night because of a lack of proper street lighting. Turner said he lives in a neighborhood off Vineyard Road, which is off Lake Placid Road - between Old Jacksonville Highway and Old Noonday Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tyler Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Tyler 21 hr smithc9211 27
News Overton Police Chief Fired Over City's Lack Of ... (Mar '07) Mar 6 Notedwilliamskid 13
Commissioner Cary Nix Feb 27 SmithCounty Watch... 1
Margaret Pulsipher (Oct '15) Feb 18 Kay 2
Corruption at the Smith County Sheriff's Office... (Mar '15) Feb '17 Curious 15
Why are black people so loud? (May '10) Feb '17 SortingHat 269
Your a wonderful woman at Timeout Gentlemans club Feb '17 Inquisitor 2
See all Tyler Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tyler Forum Now

Tyler Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tyler Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Syria
 

Tyler, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,618 • Total comments across all topics: 279,596,773

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC