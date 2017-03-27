Pollard Theater Center presents a Wizard of Oza April 5-8
Pollard Theater in Tyler will stage "The Wizard of Oz" in performances April 5-8. The cast features nearly 40. COURTESY Pollard Theater Center will stage "The Wizard of Oz" Wednesday through April 8 at Pollard United Methodist Church's Founders Fine Art building, 3030 Copeland Road, Tyler.
