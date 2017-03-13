Police escort Tyler demonstrators out of Regions Bank building, where Sen. John Cornyn has an office

Mary Rogerson holds up a sign outside of Jack Ryan's protesting U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert's lack of town halls in Tyler, Texas, on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. About 60 Indivisible of Smith County protestors protested outside of Jack Ryan's while Gohmert was speaking at the Tyler Young Professionals Network Luncheon, and nearly half a dozen were inside protesting during his talk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.