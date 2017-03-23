Pets Fur People Pet - Sandy
Meet Sandy - a 3 year old female shepherd mix that is available for adoption at the Humane Society's Pets Fur People in Tyler. Sandy is a big girl - she weighs 90 - because of her size, she would be best suited in a household with no small children and a big fenced yard.
