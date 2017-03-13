Pets Fur People Pet - Pancho
Pancho is an 11 month old American Blue Heeler that is available for adoption at the Humane Society's Pets Fur People in Tyler. He plays well with other dogs and with children.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gilmer Mirror.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex Wife will not stop harassing new wife (Mar '10)
|Thu
|Deonna Black
|35
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Tyler
|Wed
|smithc9211
|27
|Overton Police Chief Fired Over City's Lack Of ... (Mar '07)
|Mar 6
|Notedwilliamskid
|13
|Commissioner Cary Nix
|Feb 27
|SmithCounty Watch...
|1
|Margaret Pulsipher (Oct '15)
|Feb 18
|Kay
|2
|Corruption at the Smith County Sheriff's Office... (Mar '15)
|Feb '17
|Curious
|15
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|Feb '17
|SortingHat
|269
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC