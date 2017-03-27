Patti LaBelle, Trace Atkins set for concerts in Tyler
Headliners Patti Labelle and Trace Atkins are coming to Tyler in separate events. Labelle is an addition to the Cowan Center's performance season and Atkins will headline the Tyler Cattle Barons' Gala this summer.
