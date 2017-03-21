Officer Mike Burton picks through a dump site north of Tyler.
Every year, Smith County opens up its landfill for gratis public drop off. It's happening soon, and as the sheriff's office continues to find large illegal dumping sites throughout the county, they're asking for help.
