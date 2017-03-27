Mountain biking team learns mental to...

Mountain biking team learns mental toughness, grit and perseverance

14 hrs ago Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

Andy Kutach dismissed the cold, rainy day of foul weather recently as "not a big deal" and sent young cyclists on mountain biking trails at Faulkner Park Going ahead with the ride would help build their mental toughness, grit and perseverance, Kutach said, yet assured them he would not let them ride if there was lightening, tornadoes predicted or other unsafe conditions. The cyclists - all sixth- through 12th-graders - are members of the Fresh Juniors Mountain Bike Racing Team formed in early January by the Fresh Racing Team, an adult biking group, primarily supported by Fresh by Brookshires.

