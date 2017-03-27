Mountain biking team learns mental toughness, grit and perseverance
Andy Kutach dismissed the cold, rainy day of foul weather recently as "not a big deal" and sent young cyclists on mountain biking trails at Faulkner Park Going ahead with the ride would help build their mental toughness, grit and perseverance, Kutach said, yet assured them he would not let them ride if there was lightening, tornadoes predicted or other unsafe conditions. The cyclists - all sixth- through 12th-graders - are members of the Fresh Juniors Mountain Bike Racing Team formed in early January by the Fresh Racing Team, an adult biking group, primarily supported by Fresh by Brookshires.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|To All Idiots Who Support Trump: (Sep '16)
|10 hr
|cuz i fookin can
|3
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|10 hr
|cuz i fookin can
|270
|Does any remember the star day boot camp (Mar '14)
|Mar 25
|Mike
|7
|Overton Police Chief Fired Over City's Lack Of ... (Mar '07)
|Mar 23
|tyler sux
|14
|Ex Wife will not stop harassing new wife (Mar '10)
|Mar 23
|tyler sux
|36
|Kerry Cook case
|Mar 23
|ABC
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Tyler
|Mar 15
|smithc9211
|27
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC