Motorcycle stolen from property in Ty...

Motorcycle stolen from property in Tyler; suspect on the lam

14 hrs ago

Several law enforcement agencies are searching for a person who is believed to have stolen a motorcycle and fled in the Brierwood Bay area near Brierwood Lane in Coffee City. "We don't know who our suspect is we just have dogs out here trying to locate him," Hillhouse said.

