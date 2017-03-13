More than 100 pieces of art up for grabs at Matisse March Madness fundraiser
Dallas artist Michael Bayham, who often paints in the style of Picasso as seen here, has donated several paintings to be auctioned in a fundraiser Saturday at Tyler Museum of Art. COURTESY Several works by Dallas artist Michael Bayham, who often paints in the style of Picasso, will be put on the auction block at Matisse March Madness set for 6 p.m. Saturday at Tyler Museum of Art.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex Wife will not stop harassing new wife (Mar '10)
|16 hr
|Deonna Black
|35
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Tyler
|Wed
|smithc9211
|27
|Overton Police Chief Fired Over City's Lack Of ... (Mar '07)
|Mar 6
|Notedwilliamskid
|13
|Commissioner Cary Nix
|Feb 27
|SmithCounty Watch...
|1
|Margaret Pulsipher (Oct '15)
|Feb 18
|Kay
|2
|Corruption at the Smith County Sheriff's Office... (Mar '15)
|Feb '17
|Curious
|15
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|Feb '17
|SortingHat
|269
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC