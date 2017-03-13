More than 100 pieces of art up for grabs at Matisse March Madness fundraiser

Dallas artist Michael Bayham, who often paints in the style of Picasso as seen here, has donated several paintings to be auctioned in a fundraiser Saturday at Tyler Museum of Art. COURTESY Several works by Dallas artist Michael Bayham, who often paints in the style of Picasso, will be put on the auction block at Matisse March Madness set for 6 p.m. Saturday at Tyler Museum of Art.

