Michael Allen Wins at Palestine
Michael Allen of Bogata, Texas won the American Bass Anglers Ram Truck Open Series Texas East division tournament, held March 18th on Lake Palestine, TX. Running out of The Villages Marina near Noonday, Texas the Bogota, Texas angler caught an awesome five fish limit weighing 22.41 pounds.
