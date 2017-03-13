Meals on Wheels Ministry Announces a oeSunrise Senior Servingsa
The Meals on Wheels Ministry's pilot program called Sunrise Senior Servings is officially underway and growing. The breakfast meal program is designed to meet the nutritional needs of the organization's most nutritionally at-risk clients, and it offers a box of shelf-stable breakfast foods designed to complete seven breakfast meals.
