Matisse March Madness art auction set for Saturday to benefit East Texas Cares Resource Center
This piece of art by Michael Bayham will be up for sale on Saturday at Tyler Museum of Art during a fundraiser for the East Texas Cares Resource Center. COURTESY Art will go on the auction block at the annual Matisse March Madness set for 6 p.m. Saturday at Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave. The event, a fundraiser for East Texas Cares Resource Center, will feature silent and live auctions of art donated by local and regional artists, said Candice Christian, the event's chairperson.
