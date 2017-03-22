Man arrested in Tyler for assault family violence

Tyler police arrested a man for assault family violence on Wednesday night after responding to a call at 910 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Before officers arrived, they were informed that a female victim had shot her fiance while being attacked and that she had locked herself in the bathroom with her 7-month-old-child, according to a news release from Sgt. Daniel Richardson with the Tyler Police Department.

