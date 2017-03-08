Lyft ride-sharing service could be coming to Tyler

The company submitted an application to provide services in Tyler, according to the city manager's report delivered in Wednesday's City Council meeting. It likely will take about a week for the company's application to be processed and if approved, Lyft has indicated to the city they plan to start service March 23. Lyft would fall under the same ordinance as Uber, which started operating in Tyler in September after the City Council adoptied a deregulated transportation ordinance that put ride-sharing apps and traditional taxi companies under the same regulations in the city.

