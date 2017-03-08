Lyft ride-sharing service could be coming to Tyler
The company submitted an application to provide services in Tyler, according to the city manager's report delivered in Wednesday's City Council meeting. It likely will take about a week for the company's application to be processed and if approved, Lyft has indicated to the city they plan to start service March 23. Lyft would fall under the same ordinance as Uber, which started operating in Tyler in September after the City Council adoptied a deregulated transportation ordinance that put ride-sharing apps and traditional taxi companies under the same regulations in the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Overton Police Chief Fired Over City's Lack Of ... (Mar '07)
|Mar 6
|Notedwilliamskid
|13
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Tyler
|Mar 1
|nicoleg
|24
|Commissioner Cary Nix
|Feb 27
|SmithCounty Watch...
|1
|Margaret Pulsipher (Oct '15)
|Feb 18
|Kay
|2
|Corruption at the Smith County Sheriff's Office... (Mar '15)
|Feb 12
|Curious
|15
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|Feb 9
|SortingHat
|269
|Your a wonderful woman at Timeout Gentlemans club
|Feb 8
|Inquisitor
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC