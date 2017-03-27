Love Train: Apache Belles perform in ...

Love Train: Apache Belles perform in spring show this weekend

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

Tyler Junior College Apache Belles perform during the Apache Belles Spring Show at Tyler Junior College in Tyler, Texas, on Thursday, March 30, 2017. The show's theme is "Love Train" and takes audiences on a musical journey featuring lyrics of emotion of love.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tyler Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
To All Idiots Who Support Trump: (Sep '16) Thu cuz i fookin can 5
Why are black people so loud? (May '10) Wed cuz i fookin can 270
Does any remember the star day boot camp (Mar '14) Mar 25 Mike 7
News Overton Police Chief Fired Over City's Lack Of ... (Mar '07) Mar 23 tyler sux 14
Ex Wife will not stop harassing new wife (Mar '10) Mar 23 tyler sux 36
Kerry Cook case Mar 23 ABC 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Tyler Mar 15 smithc9211 27
See all Tyler Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tyler Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Child Abduction Emergency for Smith County was issued at March 31 at 10:36PM CDT

Tyler Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tyler Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Supreme Court
 

Tyler, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,244 • Total comments across all topics: 279,962,189

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC