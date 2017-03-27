Love Train: Apache Belles perform in spring show this weekend
Tyler Junior College Apache Belles perform during the Apache Belles Spring Show at Tyler Junior College in Tyler, Texas, on Thursday, March 30, 2017. The show's theme is "Love Train" and takes audiences on a musical journey featuring lyrics of emotion of love.
