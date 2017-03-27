Lesson continues for man accused in b...

Lesson continues for man accused in burglary of Tyler teacher's home

3 hrs ago

Cedric Stewart, 57, of Tyler was arrested in January after home surveillance video showed him inside a residence that was not his own. The homeowner reported to police that Stewart had been inside the home on multiple occasions, taking everything from televisions to frozen food.

