IN Focus: Meet-and-Greet With New Postmaster 02.28.17
More than 50 people came to the Tyler Public Library on Feb. 28 for a meet-and-greet ceremony with Tyler's new postmaster Falonda Woods. Ms. Woods is the 41st postmaster in Tyler, and the first female.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
