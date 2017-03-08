IN Focus: Meet-and-Greet With New Pos...

IN Focus: Meet-and-Greet With New Postmaster 02.28.17

16 hrs ago Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

More than 50 people came to the Tyler Public Library on Feb. 28 for a meet-and-greet ceremony with Tyler's new postmaster Falonda Woods. Ms. Woods is the 41st postmaster in Tyler, and the first female.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.

Tyler, TX

