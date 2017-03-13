GSA Seeks Office Space in Tyler, Texas

GSA Seeks Office Space in Tyler, Texas

The U.S. General Services Administration on Friday, March 17 modified a previously released solicitation for office space in Tyler, Texas to include supplemental information. It also extended the date by which it must receive all responses.

