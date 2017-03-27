Greg Ward Jr. & Tyus Bowser participate in Houston's Pro Day
Hoping to hear their names called during the draft in April, Greg Ward Jr. and Tyus Bowser did their best to impress NFL scouts and personnel during Houston's Pro Day on Monday afternoon. Both Bowser and Ward are former John Tyler stars and are looking to be the latest Lions to make it in the league.
