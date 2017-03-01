Game rooms increasing in Henderson Co. after being banned in Smith
Games rooms are opening for business in one East Texas town after being kick out by a neighboring county. Back in February, the City of Tyler and Smith County called for voluntary closure of game rooms that were in violation of the law.
