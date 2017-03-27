Friday is 100th anniversary of fatal ...

Friday is 100th anniversary of fatal Cotton Belt passenger train crash

Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

Tony Wilson, president of the Cotton Belt Rail Historical Society, Inc. Tyler Tap Chapter, holds family photos outside of the Cotton Belt Depot Museum in Tyler, Texas, on Monday, March 27, 2017. On March 31, 1917, a Cotton Belt passenger train wrecked, causing burns to engineer Tom Stovall and fireman Charlie Dunn which they later died from.

